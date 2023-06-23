Photos Show the Inside of Miles Teller’s $7.5M Palisades Home

Teller and His Model Wife Keleigh Acquired the Cape Cod-Style Property in April

Actor Miles Teller has established himself as a prominent figure in the film industry, with roles in movies like “Whiplash,” “Fantastic Four,” “The Spectacular Now,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Bleed For This,” and “The Divergent” film series. In an article by Clutch Points, details of Teller’s $7.5 million residence nestled in Pacific Palisades come with photos.

In early April, Teller and his model wife Keleigh acquired the Cape Cod-style property, built in 2015 and located between Palisades’ Via Bluffs and Village. A sprawling white-shingled edifice, encompassing 6,600 square feet across three floors, unveils an open-concept living space. The abode boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The main level serves as the heart of the residence, presenting a refined living room enhanced by a fireplace and glass doors that lead to a covered terrace.



For an inside look at the actors’ Palisades residence, go to https://clutchpoints.com/inside-miles-tellers-7-5-million-home-with-photos.