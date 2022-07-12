Pickaxe-Wielding Vandal Suspect Arrested for Palisades-Area Vandalisms

LASD deputies take Thomas Aaron Brothers in custody Friday. Photo: LASD.

Thomas Aaron Brothers in custody for string of Malibu incidents

By Sam Catanzaro

A man was arrested in Santa Monica on suspicion of a string of southern Malibu vandalisms. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect is 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers. He was wanted for a string of vandalisms in Malibu over three days. During the incidents, Brothers caused damage with a pickaxe to numerous vehicles, front doors of homes and security cameras throughout the city. Two of the incidents occurred on the PCH near Topanga beach, according to the LASD. 

On Friday morning, Sheriff’s deputies saw Brothers exiting an LA Metro bus in the area of Ocean Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Santa Monica. The deputies, along with Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers searched the area of Brothers but were unable to find him. 

Brothers was later located by deputies near the California Incline. He fled but was later found in a Santa Monica Beach bathroom around 11:45 a.m.

Deputies arrested Brothers without incident and he was booked at the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills station. He is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
News

Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Over 715,000 signatures submitted  By Dolores Quintana The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...
News, Video

YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float: Palisades Today – July 11th, 2022

July 11, 2022

Read more
July 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float * Make a...

Photo: Molori Design.
News, Real Estate

Renovated Century-Old Santa Monica Beach House Hits Market for $25 Million

July 10, 2022

Read more
July 10, 2022

Palisades Beach Road property on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast for sale By Dolores Quintana A newly renovated and redesigned 1920s-era...

Photo: Nick Boswell Photography
News, Upbeat Beat

Las Madrinas Announces Young Women to be Honored in 2022

July 9, 2022

Read more
July 9, 2022

35 families daughters will honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on December...

1051 Vista Grande. Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Ardie Tavangarian Mansion for Sale in Palisades for $27 Million

July 9, 2022

Read more
July 9, 2022

Lavish home on Vista Grande Drive hits market By Dolores Quintana “Starchitect” Ardie Tavangarian has another one of the extravagant...
News

LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27  By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...
News

4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...

P-22. Photo: Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife.
News, Upbeat Beat

New Mountain Lion Found in Santa Monica Mountains

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

An uncollared mountain lion lives in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) has released three...

Photo: Ethan Anonas.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Restaurant Launches ‘Community Hour’

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Food and drink specials at The Draycott from 2-6 p.m. daily, charity component planned as well By Dolores Quintana The...

Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Newsom Signs Sen. Ben Allen’s Pollution Bill That Places Recycling Costs on Producers Rather Than Municipalities

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Senate Bill 54 calls on the producers of specific materials to form a Producer Responsibility Organization  By Sam Catanzaro California...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Emblem Program to Identify Legal Cannabis Business

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Placards will serve as notice to the public and enforcement agencies that the business is licensed Last week, Los Angeles...
News, Video

Postal Service Mailbox Removed From The Village Green After Vandalism And Theft: Palisades Today – July 4th, 2022

July 5, 2022

Read more
July 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Coach Bud Kling Inducted Into Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame * Postal Service...

Photo: Zillow
News, Real Estate

John McEnroe and Patty Smyth Sell Malibu Home for $29 Million

July 2, 2022

Read more
July 2, 2022

Malibu Colony home sold to unknown buyer in private sale By Dolores Quintana John McEnroe, a retired former tennis star,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR