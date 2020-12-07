PIQUE Health Not Your Average Medical Practice

PIQUE Health is the very first comprehensive mens health center in Beverly Hills. With highly personalized treatment plans that fit your unique schedule and goals, start planning for 2021 now and #reachyourPIQUE
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Los Angeles Closes Playgrounds
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Trails, beaches and other outdoor spaces remain open By Chad Winthrop The City of Los Angeles has closed playgrounds as...
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Eats at Santa Monica Restaurant After Voting to Suspend Outdoor Dining
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements
November 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Parish of St. Matthew Christmas Faire to Helo Those in Need
Submitted by The Parish of St. Matthew The Parish of St. Matthew invites everyone near and far to join us...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Seniors Now Eligible to Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Temporary waiver allows licenses for drivers 70 and older to be renewed without an office visit By Staff Writer Sacramento-Californians...
Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool
October 28, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for...
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
October 28, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Nearly 70 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases Among Younger People
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Free Flu Shots for LAUSD Students and Parents
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
