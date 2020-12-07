PIQUE Health Not Your Average Medical Practice

PIQUE Health is the very first comprehensive mens health center in Beverly Hills. With highly personalized treatment plans that fit your unique schedule and goals, start planning for 2021 now and #reachyourPIQUE

in Health, Westside Wellness
Video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 2, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
News, Westside Wellness

Los Angeles Closes Playgrounds

December 2, 2020

Trails, beaches and other outdoor spaces remain open By Chad Winthrop The City of Los Angeles has closed playgrounds as...

Photo: LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (Facebook).
News, Westside Wellness

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Eats at Santa Monica Restaurant After Voting to Suspend Outdoor Dining

December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Real Estate, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 18, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Safety bollards recently installed on Chautauqua Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News, Westside Wellness

Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements

November 18, 2020

Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, Westside Wellness

Parish of St. Matthew Christmas Faire to Helo Those in Need

November 11, 2020

Submitted by The Parish of St. Matthew The Parish of St. Matthew invites everyone near and far to join us...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

November 11, 2020

Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...

Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Brand are among the stars appearing at the 50th Anniversary celebration for CLARE | MATRIX. Photos: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration

November 11, 2020

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 4, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
News, Westside Wellness

Seniors Now Eligible to Renew Driver’s Licenses Online

November 3, 2020

Temporary waiver allows licenses for drivers 70 and older to be renewed without an office visit By Staff Writer Sacramento-Californians...
News, Westside Wellness

Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool

October 28, 2020

Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for...
News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 28, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
News, Westside Wellness

Nearly 70 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases Among Younger People

October 20, 2020

68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
News, Westside Wellness

Free Flu Shots for LAUSD Students and Parents

October 20, 2020

Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...

