Plant-Based Sushi Restaurant Opens in West Los Angeles

Kusaki up and running at 2535 South Barrington Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

West LA is now home to a new plant-based sushi restaurant and Omakase bar called Kusaki at 2535 S. Barrington Ave. Their website talks extensively about the concept of Kusaki and first says, “Kusaki (plants) is the vision that there are NO limits to what we can do with plant-based cuisine. We truly believe that we have just scratched the surface, and we are committed to taking what most people know as traditional Japanese cuisine to the next level.”

The restaurant states, “Every plate achieves that elusive, cuisine-defining balance that will leave you asking yourself, “is this plant-based?” and notes that the restaurant is the first of its kind. This is very interesting because sushi is usually made of raw and lightly cooked fish and seafood. Exactly how the restaurant can make all the dishes plant-based is an intriguing mystery.