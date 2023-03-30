Police Appeal for Witnesses in Fatal Car Fire Investigation in Santa Monica Mountains

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward with details in connection to March 28 incident

The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance for any information on a car fire, with a deceased man inside, that occurred around in the Santa Monica Mountains this week. 

On March 28, 2023, around 8:40 am, Los Angeles Police Department, Topanga Area Officers responded to a possible homicide investigation on Rosario Road just south of Mulholland Drive. Los Angeles Fire Department Personnel were dispatched an hour earlier for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a Chevrolet work van engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered a deceased male inside van. They notified the LAPD.

The male was discovered between the front seats, badly burned. He was identified as 37-year-old, Joel Ravin of Reseda. He was transported to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office for further examination. The van was registered to Mr. Ravin.

Witnesses described a black sedan leaving the scene at the time the van caught fire. No arrests have been made.

Operations Valley Bureau Homicide is investigating the case with the assistance of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Arson Investigators.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact Operation Valley Bureau, at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can also be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

