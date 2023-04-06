Police Working to Identify More Victims of Alleged Grease Theft Ring

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts

A suspect wanted in connection with a string of thefts of inedible kitchen grease from local restaurants has been taken into custody by police in Beverly Hills.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department (SMPD), Alfredo Jose Padilla from Lynwood, California, was taken into custody on Friday, March 24 around 1:50 a.m. following an investigative traffic stop by BHPD Patrol Officers. Police say Padilla is believed to be responsible for a string of inedible kitchen grease thefts from multiple restaurants in Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles area.

Inedible kitchen grease, often referred to as used cooking oil, is traded as a commodity and is used in the production of both renewable diesel and biodiesel fuels. The grease is often stored in a tank behind a building and collected by a third party.

BHPD Detectives are working with California Department of Food and Agriculture Investigators, which may lead to the identification of additional victims. A loaded firearm and a controlled substance were also recovered from Padilla’s vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Formal charges against Padilla are currently pending.