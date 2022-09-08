Pooches and Palomas at Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

Photo: Instagram (@tallulasrestaurant).

Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Sunday

By Dolores Quintana

Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica Canyon, has a new style of weekend brunch that is sure to be a hit with pet parents in the area. It’s called Pooches and Palomas and offers a dedicated, dog-friendly menu so your pup doesn’t have to be left out of the fun of Sunday brunch. 

Pooches and Palomas takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tallula’s massive and colorful patio, named Felix’s Bar, out in the fresh ocean breezes. 

The new brunch has already been in the soft opening phase for a while, and, as of Labor Day, Tallula’s has gone full speed ahead with the concept. The restaurant is helmed by Mexican chef Juan Robles and Tallula’s website says this about him, “Born in Cuernavaca, Executive Chef Juan Robles showcases different regions of his native Mexico through comforting dishes that showcase the very best, organic ingredients from the nearby Santa Monica Farmers’ Market and from regional fishers, farmers and ranchers whose responsible practices give back to the ocean and land. He and the team also make fresh chile pastes, spice blends and salsas from scratch, and our corn tortillas were one of the top two in KCRW’s 2021 Annual Tortilla Tournament.”

The press release for the new brunch states, “Chef Juan Robles is whipping up dog-approved dishes like Beef Pie Bandera with ground beef, carrots, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes & sweet potato, a “Wolf’s Brunch” with raw, grass-fed hanger steak for those looking to spoil their pup, alongside refreshing Watermelon Bites, a Good Dog Sundae with bananas, peanut butter, whipped cream & dog treat sprinkles plus more. There are even small and large portions available to cater to your canine. Just round up your pals, pooches and make a reservation to guarantee a spot on the patio.”

