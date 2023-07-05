Pop up Picnic for Couples Includes Guided Activities

Photo: Getty Images

Activities Centered Around Wellness, Faith, Communication, Finances and Empowerment

Klein Park will host the Pop-Up Park Picnic: Couple Date Night (Self-Guided) on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm. 

This event offers couples a pop-up picnic experience during sunset. As the date nights are self-guided, participants have the flexibility to choose any time and day that suits them. Each date night comprises a series of guided activities, accessible through the Digital Date Nite Box, which can be accessed via a mobile device and an Internet connection. Upon registration, the Digital Date Night Box includes the following components to create a memorable evening:

  • Quality Time – Discount Code Toward Food Delivery To Your Park Of Choice
  • Acts Of Service: Custom Couple: E-Coupons
  • Gifts: Digital Love Jar (& Optional Bonus Virtual Vision Board!)
  • Physical Touch: Couple Games App
  • Words Of Affirmation: Special Messages For Love Jar For Your Date.

In addition to these components, date nights are based on the 10 Love Styles, which explore how we experience love in relationships and how we can cultivate a fulfilling relationship. As part of the Digital Date, there are activities centered around wellness, faith, communication, finances, and empowerment.

For more information, go to https://allevents.in/malibu/pop-up-park-picnic-couple-date-night-self-guided-malibu-area/10000511960396327.

