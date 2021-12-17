Popular Fashion Company Opens First Brick and Mortar Store in Palisades

MISA comes to Palisades Village

By Dolores Quintana

Palisades Village is the new home to the flagship store for MISA, the fashionable women’s clothing brand.

MISA has previously only been sold through other merchants’ stores or online, as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The store opened at 15259 Palisades Village Lane, Suite 2-111 in Pacific Palisades, California and is a very important step for MISA as a brand. MISA’s core principle is effortless femininity and as their website states, “All of our pieces are handmade in Los Angeles by our team of designers, pattern-makers and sewists, most of whom have worked with us from the beginning. Many loving hands touch each garment — some with over 50 steps — in order to bring the collection to life each season.”

What Now Los Angeles quotes CEO Michael Farhat who said, “As an LA-made brand that’s deeply inspired by the Southern California lifestyle, it only seemed fitting to bring MISA’s first store to life at the Palisades Village. Our family has grown up in this amazing community and we couldn’t imagine any other place to launch our retail experience.”

According to What Now Los Angeles, the design of the shop “embodies a beach-inspired aura that is brought to life with organic modern interior, décor and prints to seamlessly showcase the brand’s one-of-a-kind designs.” and they quote Sunil Watumull, Caruso’s Executive Vice President, Operations who said, “We are always on the lookout for the most coveted and elevated brands to bring to our Palisades Village guests. We’re very excited to be home to MISA’s first brick and mortar location and look forward to welcoming them into our community,”