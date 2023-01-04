Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years

Malibu Kitchen closed as of December 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana

It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times.

The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”

During the podcast, Spike Ferestein recounted the story where he heard the news directly from the owner himself, Bill Miller, who was closing the restaurant for good after twenty-two years to the day that he first opened the restaurant. Ferestein said, “This is his goodbye. We’re very upset. You know we can’t say we didn’t see it coming. Bill… even before the pandemic Bill was like… you know he said to us, ‘I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be doing this.’ You know, and a year ago, maybe nine months ago, before we started the movie, he said, ‘You know I’d probably be ending this thing now if you guys weren’t making that movie. I want to be around. I know Jerry’s going to be out here and you guys are going to come to dinner a lot. So… I’m staying open until you guys finish.’ We thought he was just kidding. Apparently not. This thing is over. It’s done. I think Dec. 4 is the day. Bill clarified that is when the doors close on Christmas Eve, but the shop is going to close on the 4th.”

The restaurant was popular among local celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno who loved cars and the “gearhead” lifestyle.

Malibu Kitchen regular Gary Bushnell said, as quoted by The Malibu Times, “This is a very sad day. Malibu Kitchen is the last bastion of authentic Malibu charm” and lore. Malibu Cinemas, old Nobu, La Scala, Alice’s, Dume Room, How’s Market and PC Greens to name just a few..now replaced with mega-dollar, corporate sh*t shows offering all the comfort and homeyness of the Las Vegas strip. Would have been nice if Jerry S. could have peeled a few bills off his stack (ala Irving Azoff) in the name of preservation.”

Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner stated, as quoted by The Malibu Times, “I enjoyed the scrambled egg with salmon pieces and tomato for years. The cookies were as huge as my smile! Recently it got a little pricey for lowball surfers, also known as me, but the quality is always splendid!”

Alexandra Sagona, now an attorney, worked at Malibu Kitchen while going to nearby Pepperdine College, and she said, as quoted by The Malibu Times, “Working at Malibu Kitchen was being a part of an amazing, crazy family. Bill and Judith are some of the best people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. MK will be forever missed.”