Popular Malibu Seafood Restaurant Opens in Grand Central Market

Broadstreet Oyster’s lobster roll. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Broad Street Oyster up and running in Downtown

By Dolores Quintana

Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a new location, a stall at the venerable Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The restaurant chain was founded by Christopher Tompkins as a “seafood-centric mobile raw bar” and their website asks playfully “Have you ever wanted to join a secret society of hard-partying, oyster-shucking pirates?” The restaurant is well known for its lobster rolls, seafood tower and fresh oysters, caviar service and tuna tartare. You can also find dishes like sea urchin spaghetti, crispy octopus, cioppino, and even a classic burger or Baja-style tacos. 

You can find locations in Malibu, the original founded in 2019, Santa Barbara and at the Smorgasburg open food markets in Downtown Los Angeles and in Miami.

in Dining, News
