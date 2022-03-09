Popular Palisades Restaurant Doing Lemoneade Stand to Support Ukraine

Palisades Village’s The Draycott to host Sunday event

By Dolores Quintana

A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant will do a lemonade stand to support Ukraine this weekend.

The Draycott will be raising funds in support of Ukraine the old fashioned way according to a post on their Instagram page. On Saturday, March 12, the restaurant will sell lemonade at a lemonade stand in front of the restaurant. As the post says, “all proceeds will benefit UNHRC to help our Ukrainian friends.” Even if you can’t make it to the restaurant to pick up some refreshing lemonade, you can donate through the link in The Draycott’s Instagram account bio.

The post adds about the situation in Ukraine two weeks into the war, “More than one million people — mostly women and children — have been forced to flee Ukraine. They are sheltering in underground train stations, walking hundreds of miles and leaving behind everything they’ve ever known. UNHCR is on the ground scaling its response to provide assistance and ensure those displaced find safety in welcoming arms in this moment of crisis.”

Here’s a way that you can help through one of your favorite neighborhood Pacific Palisades restaurants.