Porta Via to Host Wine Dinner Featuring Northern French Selections

Photo: Getty

Tickets for the Wine Dinner Are Priced at $95

Porta Via Palisades is set to host a special wine dinner on Tuesday, August 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering guests an evening of gourmet cuisine paired with wines from Northern France. The event will be led by Porta Via’s Wine Director, Jeff Morgenthal.

The dinner features a four-course menu, with each dish thoughtfully paired with a selected wine from prestigious Northern French regions. The evening’s wine selections include the NV Champagne Pertois-Lebrun “L’Extravertie” Grand Cru Extra Brut from Champagne, the 2022 Domaine Loew Riesling Ostenberg from Alsace, the 2022 Domaine Anne & Sebastien Bidault Chorey-lès-Beaune from Burgundy, and the 2020 Domaine de la Bergerie Côteaux du Layon Clos de la Bergerie from the Loire Valley.

Tickets for the wine dinner are priced at $95 per person, for more information go to https://portaviarestaurants.com/special-events/

