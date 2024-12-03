Post 283 Legion Seeks Volunteers for Rose Bowl Parade Float

This Year’s Float Celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the United States Army

Post 283 of the American Legion is inviting community members to participate in a special volunteer opportunity: helping decorate the Army’s float for the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade. 

This year’s float celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, highlighting its history and achievements. Volunteers are needed to assist in assembling and adorning the float with flowers and other natural elements at the Pasadena assembly warehouse.

This is a unique chance to be part of an iconic American tradition while honoring the legacy of one of the nation’s oldest institutions. 

Decorating shifts are available on December 7, December 29, and December 30 at various times. Participants will join a team working to bring this float to life with vibrant floral displays.

To sign up, interested individuals can fill out the online volunteer form at this link.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News

Watermark Communities Create Colorful, Enriched Lives

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Every day, an assisted living facility in Beverly Hills, tucked into a charming neighborhood, celebrates the power of the human...
News, Upbeat

California’s CARE Court Program Expands Statewide to Address Mental Health

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

In Nine Counties That Implemented the Program Initially, More Than 1,400 Individuals Have Been Connected to Treatment and Housing Plans...

Photo: Ottinger Architects
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Considers Eight-Story Builder’s Remedy Project on 20th Street

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

The Proposed Project Will Feature 50 Residential Units, Including 10 Affordable Units, Alongside a 40-Room Hotel and Ground-Floor Retail Space...

Photo: Instagram: @tacoslosdesvelados
Dining, News

L.A. Mexican Eatery Desvelados Mexican Cantina Opens Sixth Location on Fourth St.

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Desvelados Offers More Than 50 Taco Varieties, Unique Cocktails Like Mezcalitas, and Signature Creations Such as the “Taco Desvelado” Desvelados...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Hannah Kobayashi, Missing Woman Whose Father Committed Suicide Near LAX, Seen Crossing Into Mexico: LAPD

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Kobayashi’s Disappearance Drew National Attention After She Failed to Communicate With Friends and Family Following Her Arrival in Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

75th Annual “Ho!Ho!Ho!” Event Coming to Simon Meadow, to Feature Santa Claus and Christmas Tree Lot

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Santa and Mrs. Claus Will Arrive on a Firetruck Courtesy of Pacific Palisades Fire Station #69 The annual Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) Sports at Vistamar School

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Competing in the Coastal league, Vistamar offers 22 teams in 17 sports. Teams consistently make CIF-SS playoffs and Girls Varsity...

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Arrested After Gunfire Prompts Standoff With Los Angeles Sheriffs in Malibu

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Deputies Close Roads During a Tense Standoff After Suspect Opens Fire On Friday afternoon, there was a standoff with a...
News, Upbeat

$84K Raised to Restore Temescal Canyon Mural

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

The Mural, Which Adorns a Retaining Wall Near Palisades High School, Was Painted Over 40 Years Ago A community-led effort...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

33-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Listed for $23M

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Property Offered at Approximately $576 per Square Foot A multifamily apartment complex located at 537 San Vicente Boulevard has...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Police Investigating Collision Near Main & Rose

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Driver Involved Fled the Scene, and Details Surrounding the Circumstances of the Incident Remain Unclear Authorities are investigating a...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Injury Collision Reported at W Sunset & Brooktree Intersection

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

Emergency Responders Were Dispatched to the Scene A traffic collision resulting in injuries occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of...
News, Upbeat

Drescher Planetarium Offering Free Virtual Shows in December

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

The Live Sessions Allow Viewers to Interact With Planetarium Lecturers and Ask Questions The John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Lost Angels to Host 12th Annual Feed the Homeless Event at Venice Beach

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Participants Can Support the Event by Volunteering, Donating Essential Goods Such as Clothing and Toiletries, or Contributing Financially Lost Angels,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR