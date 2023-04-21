Power Outage Lasting Nearly Five Hours Affects 561 Homes On April 19

Photo: Palisades Historical Society: Zola Clearwater Collection

Outage Was Caused By Equipment Failure

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:24 a.m., a significant power outage occurred in the Pacific Palisades area. The outage affected 561 households and lasted for just under five hours. The power was restored to the area at 1:14 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Water and Power (DWP), the cause of the outage was equipment failure. The city has only one power station in the area, which was built in 1935. The population of Pacific Palisades, based on the 2018 census, is 28,811. According to Circling The News, the power station was originally meant to service between 300 to 500 households.

The only power station in Pacific Palisades dates back to 1935 when the population of the area was much smaller. According to Patch.com, this is the second outage in a month. The outage on Friday, March 24 affected 148 customers.

