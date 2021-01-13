PPCC Considering Motion to Safely Prioritize Elementary School Reopening

marquez palisades charter

Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) taking up motion this week

By Toi Creel

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is joining other local neighborhood councils calling for safety and science — rather than local politics or union bargaining positions — to come first in school reopening decisions.

Represent almost half a million constituents, the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils (WRAC) is a coalition of 14 neighborhood and community councils, (including the PPCC). Recently the Alliance initiated a motion to call for the Los Angeles Unified School District to prioritize a reopening plan.

The WRAC leadership board recommended members vote on a motion that calls for public officials to make the safe reopening of public elementary schools a priority. If a majority of member councils adopt the motion, it will become a WRAC position and can be advocated as such.

WRAC members want to be clear, the motion does not call for immediate reopening.

“The proposed motion calls for resources to be devoted to making elementary schools safe for reopening; it does not call for immediate reopenings,” said Chris Spitz, PPCC Secretary and Vice-Chair of WRAC. “The intent is to send a message to our government, especially the County Health Dept., of the importance to Westside constituents of making safe reopening of elementary schools a priority. If adopted, this position would reinforce for public officials that Westside constituents believe that safety and science — rather than local politics or union bargaining positions — should come first in school reopening decisions.”

At their meeting this week on January 14, the PCCC Board will take up this motion. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and can be accessed using the following Zoom information:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/9146619026
Meeting ID:  914-661-9026
Audio Only/Dial-In:
1-669-900-6833 
Meeting ID: 914-661-9026

