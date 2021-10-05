PPCC’s 2021 Citizen of the Year & Golden Sparkplugs Award Nominations Now Open

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council

We don’t want to let another year go by! PPCC is now accepting nominations from the community for the 2021 Citizen of the Year and Golden Sparkplug honors (postponed last year due to the pandemic).

These honors are bestowed on worthy Palisades individuals who:

— have contributed long term, continuous and outstanding volunteer service as well as a recent extraordinary accomplishment substantially benefitting the community at large (the Citizen award); or

— have voluntarily ignited an original idea or project into action within that past year or two that benefits the entire Palisades (the Sparkplug award).

For more information about awards eligibility and requirements, see the Awards Nominations Press Release, also linked in the green button below.

Deadline for nominations: October 31, 9 pm.

The honorees will be announced at the November 18th PPCC meeting and honored at a (likely virtual) celebration during the December 9th PPCC meeting.

To see all of the guidelines as well as lists of past honorees, visit PPCC Awards Guidelines.