Prima Cantina Now Open in Kayndaves Space

Santa Monica restaurant expands to Pacific Palisades

By Dolores Quintana

Prima Cantina’s new Pacific Palisades location is now officially open at 15246 W.
Sunset Boulevard. Prima Cantina’s website states, “Prima Cantina is a reflection of the spirit and essence of Baja, California. Baja is a diverse region both in culture and geography, which inspires our cooking. Our menu blends elements of the deep culinary heritage of mainland Mexico with the lighter, ocean-inspired, unique coastal cooking of the Baja peninsula, fused with the natural, produce-driven approach of California cuisine. Vibrant fresh herbs, smoky dried chilies, fresh Pacific seafood, bright salads, savory tacos, and a focus on grilled food express these regional inspirations and our distinctive take on tradition.”

You can find queso fundido, street corn esquites, shrimp ceviche, mushroom barbacoa and Chicken A La Parilla tacos, salads, bowls, and full entree meals.

