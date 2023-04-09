Private Equity Billionaire José E. Feliciano Buys $50 Palisades Million Mansion, Narrowly Avoids New Mansion Tax

Photo: Douglas Elliman

Feliciano and wife Kwanza Jones upgrade to neighboring home in Pacific Palisades

By Dolores Quintana

Private equity firm CEO and founder José E. Feliciano, no relation to the singer, and his wife Kwanza Jones have purchased a new home in the same neighborhood where they already live in the Pacific Palisades. They are trading their former $20 million home for a $50 million spread that is brand new, it was never formally listed for sale, and was built on spec. The home was represented for sale by the Altman Brothers team within Douglas Elliman by Josh, Matt and Heather Altman. 

They managed to close the deal shortly before the ULA tax took effect on April 1, which saved the multimillionaires some $2.7 in taxes. 

The home was sold by an LLC that has been linked to David Sackler, of the Oxy-Contin Sacklers, who profited from the marketing and overprescribing of the opioid pain killer, sold by their company Purdue Pharmaceuticals which caused a deadly opioid crisis of deaths, misery and painful addiction all over America. The company went bankrupt in 2019 after being sued multiple times and entering into a settlement agreement but not until after the Sacklers had pockets of at least $13 billion in profits. The family has been called the “worst drug dealers in history.”

David Sackler bought the parcel in 2017 for $11 million and promptly demolished the 1970s-era house on the site in a Palisades Riviera neighborhood. Reportedly, the new estate was designed by Sinclair Associates Architects. The interior design comes courtesy of Dejager Design.

Details about the estate are screened from view from the street by abundant greenery and it appears at first glance to merely be a standard and somewhat humble for the price. But seen from the back, there’s much more going on out of sight, and has numerous levels and patios for entertaining that have a great view of the Riviera Country Club and the Pacific Ocean. Inside it has six bedrooms, and nine bathrooms and outside it has a sizeable hot tub and an enormous infinity pool

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Retired NHL Star Chris Chelios to Sell Malibu Beach Home for $75 Million

April 8, 2023

Read more
April 8, 2023

Coveted piece of real estate offers a luxurious coastal retreat with stunning ocean views Former NHL defenseman and three-time Stanley...

Photo: Douglas Elliman
News, Real Estate

“Top Gun: Maverick” Actor Mile Teller and Wife Purchase $7.5 Million Cape Cod-Style Home in Pacific Palisades

April 8, 2023

Read more
April 8, 2023

The white-shingled structure spans over 6,600 square feet of open-concept living space on three floors, boasting five bedrooms and seven...

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup
News

Innovative Trash Interceptor System Withstands Damage During Southern California Storms

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that...
News

Motion to Release Inmates and Implement Alternatives to Incarceration in LA County Jails Faces Hurdles

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...

Photo: Instagram(@mastersoftaste).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hank’s Palisades Participates in 2023 Masters of Taste Event at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Dolores Quintana Chef Isaias Peña and Hank’s Palisades was one of the Culinary Masters at Masters of Taste 2023...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spring Dine LA 2023 to Feature New Restaurants and Classic Favorites

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Eastern European Pancake Restaurant Blin Blin Closes After Less Than a Year in Pacific Palisades

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Blin Blin, which served thin, crispy blinis using owner Alena Logvinenko’s grandmother’s recipe, opened has closed its doors on Via...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Police Working to Identify More Victims of Alleged Grease Theft Ring

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...

Photo: LAPL
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisades Branch Library to Host Succulent Workshop on April 8

April 5, 2023

Read more
April 5, 2023

Master Gardener Emi Carvell to teach attendees about sustainable horticultural practices Learn about succulents and sustainable gardening practices with master...

The three-acre SMC Malibu campus, located at 23555 Civic Center Way in Malibu. Photo: Carla Brown / Santa Monica College.
News, Upbeat Beat

SMC Celebrates Opening of New Malibu Campus With Open House Event

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

SMC’s first-ever campus in Malibu includes educational building, physical activity space, and Sheriff’s substation Santa Monica College (SMC) will celebrate...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Study Shows Increasing Tree Coverage, Park Access Can Boost Life Expectancy in LA County

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...
News

Palisades Crime Update

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Several crimes have been reported in the Pacific Palisades area, according to recent police records provided by LAPD Senior Lead...
News

Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Helps Over 3,200 Individuals in Los Angeles

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles’ year-long...
News

LAFD Rescues Three Hikers Around the Palisades via Separate Hoist Operations

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

Friday and Saturday rescues conducted by LAFD Air Ops ​​​​Three separate rescues took place in the Santa Monica Mountains in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR