Promenade Restaurant Undergoes Transformation

Its New Executive Chef Brings Over Two Decades of Culinary Expertise From Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Twelve Twelve Santa Monica has unveiled its renovated Ristorante, featuring a new Executive Chef, an innovative New American Italian Menu, Italian-inspired Cocktails, and the premiere of Discoteca—a live entertainment experience.

Nestled at 1212 3rd Street Promenade, Twelve Twelve has undergone a transformation under the leadership of CEO Lucian Tudor and the dedicated Global Dining team, including CFO Toru Toyokawa, Beverage Director Guido Ortuno and Executive Chef Oliver Malmsten.

Bringing over two decades of culinary expertise from Michelin-starred restaurants across Italy, Sweden, and London, Executive Chef Oliver Malmsten infuses his menu with Tuscan traditions, fusing traditional and innovative recipes using local California produce.

The Dinner Menu features Crostini, Picoli Piatti, Handmade Pasta, and Main courses like Beef Tartare, Gnocchi Pomodoro, Nonna’s Lasagna, Herb Crusted Salmon, Tuscan Burger, and more. Indulgent desserts, including Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding and Cannoli Siciliani, are also offered.

Complementing the culinary offerings, Beverage Director Guido Ortuno has curated a selection of Italian-inspired cocktails such as Bellucci, Italian Dragon, and Sunset in Sicily, alongside a range of premium Spirits, Wines, and Beers.

The restaurant also features Discoteca—an upscale nightlife experience featuring DJs, guest violinists, and other performances every Friday and Saturday starting at 10 p.m.

Operating hours for Dinner are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a Late-Night Menu available on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Brunch is served on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The restaurant offers an All-Night Happy Hour in various sections every evening. For further details, visit www.1212SantaMonica.com.