Public Invited to Comment on PCH Safety Improvements

Photo: Getty Images

The Study Area Covers Malibu City Limits, From Approximately 1,700 Feet West of Topanga Canyon Boulevard to One Mile East of the L.A./Ventura County Line

Caltrans is inviting the public to provide comments to help shape a master plan feasibility study aimed at improving safety on a 22-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) in Malibu.

The PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study will focus on identifying transportation improvements to enhance safety for all users, with an emphasis on supporting multimodal travel options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities.

In-person public workshops are scheduled for July 11 and August 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Malibu City Hall’s City Council Chambers, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. A virtual workshop will be held on July 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for the virtual meeting can be completed online:

https://cadot.webex.com/webappng/sites/cadot/meeting/register/b6d83931655f44189e9cc76ddc5148ad?ticket=4832534b000000070a8597641abad4d09acc6367ca133a94708ca70b6f3752e2fb28d7a76323f945&timestamp=1719797037378&RGID=rc928d8a77794151e300fe4785e4e4581

The study area covers the portion of Pacific Coast Highway within Malibu city limits, from approximately 1,700 feet west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard (State Route 27) to about one mile east of the Los Angeles/Ventura county line.

Caltrans encourages community input to ensure the master plan addresses local concerns and effectively enhances safety for all road users.

in Hard, News
