Public Safety Fair Happening On June 10 For Brentwood and Pacific Palisades Residents

The Fair Will Take Place At Simon Meadow Palisades-Malibu YMCA

By Dolores Quintana

According to a press release from Councilwoman Traci Park, representing the 11th District, in partnership with the Pacific Palisades Community Council, YMCA, and Brentwood Community Council, cordially invites you to attend a Public Safety Fair. The event will take place on June 10th, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The fair will be held at the Palisades-Malibu YMCA Simon Meadow, located at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Temescal Canyon Rd., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

Several organizations will be present at the event, including:

The Public Safety Fair aims to provide valuable information and resources to enhance public safety and resilience in the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with various organizations, learn about safety measures, and gather important insights into local initiatives.

For more information, please contact Michael Amster at michael.amster@lacity.org or (310) 568-8772