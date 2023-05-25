Public Workshop to Focus on Malibu Creek Restoration Project

Objectives of the Project Involve Removing the Rindge Dam and Modifying Eight Upstream Barriers.

California State Parks will hold a public workshop dedicated to the Malibu Creek Ecosystem Restoration Project as it advances into the pre-construction, engineering, and design phase, according to a post by Patch.com.

The workshop is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Malibu City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. The Senior Multipurpose Room will serve as the venue for the event.

The primary objectives of the project involve removing the Rindge Dam and the modification of eight upstream barriers. This will try to enhance the habitat within the Malibu Creek watershed and replenish neighboring beaches with sand.

During the workshop, attendees will receive an overview of the project, including updates on the ongoing work. Additionally, the public will have the opportunity to address any inquiries to representatives from State Parks and the project team.

For further details regarding the public workshop, interested parties can reach out to Judi Uthus, California Trout Public Engagement Specialist, via email at juthus@caltrout.org. To stay informed about the project’s progress and receive timely updates, individuals can sign up by emailing restoremalibucreek@parks.ca.gov. Detailed information about the project can also be found by visiting www.parks.ca.gov/MCERP and www.restoremalibucreek.org