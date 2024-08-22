Pumpkin Spice Wars: Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season, Beating Starbucks to the Punch

California-Based Chain Unveils Fall Menu with New Pumpkin and Maple-Flavored Drinks and Treats.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has kicked off the pumpkin spice season early, releasing its fall-inspired drinks and treats a day ahead of Starbucks, the original purveyor of the pumpkin spice craze. The California-based coffee chain has introduced a variety of seasonal offerings, combining classic autumn flavors with new twists to delight caffeine enthusiasts. Since fall doesn’t officially begin until September, the major coffee chains are charging ahead with Pumpkin Spice even though it’s still summer.

The fall menu features a range of drinks, including the Pumpkin Dry Iced Americano with Half and Half, a viral sensation now infused with vanilla, pumpkin, and caramel drizzle. Another highlight is the Iced Pumpkin Dirty Chai Latte with Cream Cap, which elevates the traditional pumpkin chai with an added shot of espresso and a rich cream cap. For those seeking a stronger kick, the Extreme Pumpkin Ice Blended® Drink offers double the caffeine with no milk, providing a bold, indulgent option, the major innovation among the drinks. It’s got a powerful charge of caffeine.

Cold-brew lovers can enjoy the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with Cream Cap, a smooth blend of pumpkin, vanilla bean, and a cream cap topping. For a twist on traditional flavors, the Salted Maple Latte combines the warmth of maple with a hint of salt, creating a uniquely balanced fall treat.

I tried the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with Cream Cap, and I can report that it is a solid and enjoyable drink with a sturdy cream cap that is delicious. It has a nice subtle take on pumpkin spice flavor that is refreshing.

The seasonal menu also includes sweet treats like the Pumpkin Donut, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, and Salted Caramel Cake Pop, which are perfect pairings for festive beverages. The pumpkin donut is also very tasty, with nice crispy edges and a solid and more subtle flavor.

With their fall lineup now available, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has taken the lead in the annual pumpkin spice coffee wars, setting the stage for a season of flavorful competition.