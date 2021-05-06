Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your next grocery trip in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns
Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside
May 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Another Mountain Biking Injury in Pacific Palisades
May 7, 2021 Staff Writer
For the second time in the past week a mountain biker had to be air-lifted following an injury suffered on...
Convicted Arsonist Making Fire Pits in Palisades Hills
May 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Homeless man named Hilton making fire pits in fire-prone hillside area By Sam Catanzaro A convicted arsonist continues to make...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
1920s Pacific Palisades Estate Listed for $25 Million
May 5, 2021 Staff Writer
6 bedroom, 10 bathroom Riviera mansion hits market By Chad Winthrop A nearly century-old Pacific Palisades mansion complete with a...
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues
Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...
University Synagogue’s Rabbi Morley Feinstein Passes Away
May 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
University Synagogue rabbi passes away at his Brentwood home April 25 By Sam Catanzaro Rabbi Morley T. Feinstein of University...
Palisades Library to Remain Closed Despite County Wide Reopening: Palisades Today – May, 3, 2021
May 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rabbi Morley T. Feinstein Passes Away * Palisades Library to Remain...
LAFD Airlift Teen Following Sullivan Mountain Biking Accident
May 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A teenager was airlifted to a local hospital after a mountain biking accident on Sullivan Fire Road over the weekend....
Tips And Tricks for Finding a Reputable Moving Company
May 1, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
Moving can often be a rather stressful and complex affair. It requires a lot of time, planning, and resources. Though...
Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
Canter’s Deli Opens Westside Location
April 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Iconic LA restaurant comes to Santa Monica and Bundy By Kerry Slater Landmark restaurant and bakery Canter’s Deli has opened...
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside
Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
