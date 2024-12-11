Ralphs Issues Lawsuit Against Palisades Food Trucks

Photo: Rudy Barrientos

Among the Vendors Targeted Is Rudy Barrientos, Owner of the Popular Gracias Señor Taco Truck

Ralphs Grocery Co. has filed a lawsuit against a group of food truck operators in the Pacific Palisades, alleging they create a public nuisance near its store. 

According to a report by CBS News, Ralphs filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, seeking a restraining order to prohibit vendors from operating within 200 feet of the store’s perimeter. The grocery chain claims the trucks cause congestion, generate trash, and interfere with the store’s business operations.

Among the vendors targeted is Rudy Barrientos, owner of the popular Gracias Señor taco truck, which has operated in the area for over a decade. 

As reported by LA TACO, Barrientos, a DREAMer and business graduate, has faced escalating pressure from Ralphs, including a cease-and-desist order and alleged intimidation tactics involving armed security guards. Despite relocating his truck to a less visible location, Barrientos said his business has suffered a 20% decline. He expressed concerns over racial bias, noting the lack of similar actions against other vendors in neighboring areas.

Ralphs’ lawsuit alleges that food truck customers have been involved in altercations and reckless behavior in its parking lot, incidents that the grocery chain fears could lead to liability issues. CBS News also highlighted the store’s claims that the trucks obstruct visibility for employees and customers, creating safety risks. 

Ralphs has previously sought city intervention and contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, but their efforts to displace the vendors have been unsuccessful.

