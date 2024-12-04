Raw Farm Sales Suspended, All Products Recalled, LA Public Health Issues Warning

Multiple Detections of Bird Flu at Facility Cause Statewide Recall of All Products

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a warning to avoid consuming all raw milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC following multiple detections of the H5 bird flu virus in the company’s dairy cows. A statewide recall has been initiated for all sizes of raw whole milk and cream produced after Nov. 9, officials said.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the point of sale immediately. Pasteurized milk products are safe to consume and are not affected by this recall.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) detected the bird flu virus in Raw Farm’s retail products twice. Additional testing by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) of the company’s bulk milk storage and bottled products at Raw Farm’s bottling facility showed the presence of the H5 bird flu virus.

Though the recall specifically targets raw whole milk and cream, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is advising against the consumption of any Raw Farm products, including cheese, kefir, and butter, due to contamination concerns. CDPH advises consumers to avoid raw milk “pet food topper” and “pet food kefir” products marketed to pet owners. They should neither eat this food themselves nor feed it to their pets.

Cats, dogs, and other animals may become sick with bird flu after drinking raw milk. Cats on infected dairy farms in multiple states have died from bird flu, most likely from drinking raw milk from infected cows. CDPH encourages pet owners to avoid feeding their pets raw pet food products in general, including raw milk-based products. To further limit risk to pets, pet owners should also keep their pets away from sick or dead birds. ​​

As a precaution, the CDFA has placed Raw Farm under quarantine, halting distribution of its raw dairy products made on or after Nov. 27.

No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported in Los Angeles County. County health inspectors will visit retail locations selling Raw Farm items to ensure these products are removed from shelves.

Retailers where the recalled product was sold in LA County include:

Additional retailers may be confirmed as the investigation continues.