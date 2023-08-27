Ray Romano Is Leasing Out His Five-Bedroom Malibu Home

The Dwelling, Nestled on Broad Beach, Originates From 1949 and Boasts an Independent Guesthouse

Comedian Ray Romano is seeking a prospective admirer for his exquisite beachfront rental situated by the beach in Malibu, CA, Realtor.com announced.

Renowned as the lead actor and producer of the television series “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Romano has initiated efforts to make available his sophisticated residence in Malibu, fully adorned and furnished, with an asking price of $175,000 per month. Having previously listed his contemporary farmhouse in Venice, CA, just last year for a sum of $2.5 million, Romano eventually managed to finalize a sale a few months later, settling at $2.3 million.

The distinguished five-bedroom dwelling, nestled on Broad Beach, originates from 1949 and boasts an independent guesthouse encompassing two bedrooms. A total of eight bathrooms are discreetly apportioned between these two distinct architectural entities. With a classic architectural design, the beachfront domicile exceeds an expansive expanse of 5,000 square feet, inclusive of an outdoor space.

An initial interaction with the dwelling takes place in a grand double-height foyer, characterized by an open staircase and magnanimous windows that cast a picturesque first impression. Supplementing these features are amenities such as an area designated for barbecuing and a central fire pit.