Registration Opens for 10th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot

The Turkey Trot Will Raise Funds for Several Charities, Including Day of Giving, Local Firehouses #69 and #23, and Desita.org

The 10th Annual Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot will bring runners, families, and spectators to Palisades Charter High School on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, for a 5K and 10K race through the neighborhood. 

The holiday event, which draws approximately 2,200 participants and 2,500 spectators each year, has become a staple community tradition since it began in 2013.

The Turkey Trot will kick off at 8:15 a.m. from the high school’s Dolphin Stadium, where both races will also finish on the 50-yard line. Each participant will receive a complimentary swag bag, an event t-shirt, a chip-timed bib, and other gift items. Official results will be available shortly after the race on the event’s website at paliturkeytrot.com.

Runners can pick up their race packets at the Swarthmore Room in Palisades Village from November 25 to 27, and event organizers strongly encourage early pickups to avoid delays on race day.

Street closures will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. around the course to ensure the safety of runners. Parking is available in the Palisades Charter High School back lot, but organizers encourage locals to walk to the venue to reduce traffic congestion.

The Turkey Trot will raise funds for several charities, including Day of Giving, local firehouses #69 and #23, and Desita.org. For more information, visit the official event page or follow updates on social media.

To register or volunteer, go to https://paliturkeytrot.com/

