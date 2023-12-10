Remodeled Mid-Century Canyon Luxe Back on Market for $4.5M

Photo: MLS.com

A Skylit Library Offers Access to a Tranquil Zen Garden

A Ray Kappe Post and Beam 1956 home, seamlessly integrated with a Barbara Callas remodel, is back on the market, nestled in the coveted Lower Marquez Knoll neighborhood. The dwelling features a “Bauhaus inspired bridge” connecting the original structure to a striking addition, symbolizing architectural evolution from 20th Century American Modernity to 21st Century Modernism.

Entering through a walled garden, one descends past a sleek pool with cascading water, surrounded by a sylvan canyon setting, leading to a dramatic glass tower. The residence’s original glass and wood elements blend harmoniously with the serene canyon surroundings. Expansive glass walls, lofty ceilings, and the distinctive geometry of Kappe’s Post and Beam design create an immersive experience connecting life indoors with the natural world outdoors.

A skylit library offers access to a tranquil zen garden, perfect for meditative moments. The living room, complemented by a Mayan-inspired fireplace, extends to a spacious deck overlooking a seasonal creek. Adjacent to an open-plan kitchen, breakfast room, and second living area, a formal dining room and an impressive fireplace are bordered by walls of glass, showcasing another garden.

The Main Suite exemplifies modernism, featuring high ceilings, glass walls opening to a private deck, an open ensuite with Terrazzo floors and a sleek tub within a wetroom, seamlessly connecting to the pool. A luxurious, skylit walk-in closet sets the stage for preparing for the day.

On the lowest level, two additional bedroom suites reside on the creekside. A Hue lighting system offers customizable color moods. 

Adrian Wright of COMPASS is the property’s listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/16517-las-casas-place-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1434420427559111929/.

