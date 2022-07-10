Renovated Century-Old Santa Monica Beach House Hits Market for $25 Million

Photo: Molori Design.

Palisades Beach Road property on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast for sale

By Dolores Quintana

A newly renovated and redesigned 1920s-era beach house has been put up for sale in Santa Monica for $25 million. The reimagining comes courtesy of Molori Design and Joyce Rey of the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty, and Veronica Klein of Compass are the listing agents. The home is located at 966 Palisades Beach Road and has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a spa room which could always be repurposed into any type of use that the new owner desires.  

Joyce Rey said of the property, “On Santa Monica’s coveted Gold Coast, this beach house showcases exquisite European finishes, voluminous living spaces and panoramic ocean views. Overflowing with style and bursting with fun, this is truly a one-of-a-kind coastal estate.” 

The beach-front villa has 100-year-old reclaimed oak wood floors, a family room with a cinema,  game room, gym and gourmet kitchen with direct access to the formal dining room. The home also has an elegant custom staircase and the primary suite “offers a fireplace, walls of glass framing a sandy beach and ocean and spa-like bathroom with a fantasy claw-foot tub, steam shower and over-sized wardrobe closet.” 

Kirk Lazarus, owner and designer at Molori Design said of the home, “I took a lot of inspiration from New York lofts and Saint-Tropez beach houses when designing this property. Thanks to the fully-opening doors, large windows with incredible, unobstructed views and floor-to-ceiling, fold-away walls, it has a unique inside-outside feeling. This location, the original and true Billionaire Row, is unmatched, and thankfully I am only moving next door.” 

The listing further expounds on the home’s features saying, “With expansive ocean vistas, a second primary suite hosts a fireplace and private outdoor jacuzzi. The other three guest bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms with steam showers. An entertainer’s dream, the resort-like backyard boasts an outdoor kitchen and BBQ, infinity pool, spa, lounge area and fireplace. The home is offered fully furnished and equipped with beautiful top-of-the-line decor, appliances, finishes, 24-hour security, smart-home technology, a private garage and extra guest parking.”

You can view the home at Coldwell Banker’s website listing or watch a video of the property here. The listing agent Joyce Rey can be reached at 310-285-7529 or joyce@joycerey.com.

in News, Real Estate
