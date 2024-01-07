Renovated Five-Bedroom Farmhouse Lists for $3.7M

Photo: MLS.com

Among its features are French oak herringbone floors, wood-clad interiors and exteriors and a steel roof. 

In one of Santa Monica’s most exclusive areas lies a fully renovated architectural farmhouse for nearly $3.7 million. 

This home underwent reconstruction, boasting cutting-edge amenities, organic materials like stone and wood, and top-tier construction standards. Among its features are French oak herringbone floors, wood-clad interiors and exteriors, a steel roof, brick detailing, soaring double-height ceilings, and an airy open floor plan with multiple decks fostering a seamless blend between indoor and outdoor spaces, connecting residents with nature. Situated on an expansive lot with 60 feet of frontage, this property stands out.

The residence comprises 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, equipped with Cat5 wiring for smart home functionalities controlling lighting, sound systems, thermostats, and security cameras. Ensuring privacy, the estate is fully gated. 

Ari Afshar of Compass is the listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/1328-marine-street-santa-monica-ca-90405/1482070093534242345/.

in News, Real Estate
