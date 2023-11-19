Renovated Mediterranean Residence in The Highlands Lists for $4.3M

Photo: MLS.com

The Upper Level Features Five Spacious Primary En-Suites

1423 Cuesta Linda Drive presents a renovated transitional coastal Mediterranean residence featuring six en-suite bedrooms, situated on a serene street within The Highlands for a sale price of $4.3 million. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by expansive high ceilings, offering a direct vista of the well-maintained, sunlit backyard and pool, providing picturesque mountain views.

The kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, an oversized Caesar stone island with an electric stove, ideal for both cooking and entertaining. Equipped with modern stainless steel appliances, including a built-in dishwasher, Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer, and a double oven, the kitchen offers ample counter space and storage. An en-suite guest bedroom completes the main level, while French patio doors in each area connect seamlessly to the resort-style backyard. Multiple lounge spaces and a pergola adorn the lower-level guest house with a 3/4 bath, offering a refreshing setting to enjoy scenic views while relaxing with a summer beverage.

The upper level features five spacious primary en-suites, two of which include adjoining bonus rooms suitable for various purposes such as a nursery, massage room, or office space. Back-facing suites provide balcony access, overlooking the pool area and showcasing canyon vistas. This residence embodies an entertainer’s paradise, perfectly blending sophisticated living with coastal charm.

The property is listed by Innawati “Inna” Santoso of Compass. For more information on the residence, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1423-Cuesta-Linda_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M11792-47386?from=srp-list-card.

