Renowned Developer Who Raised Family in Palisades Appointed Chief Recovery Officer for Rebuilding Effort

Photo: Getty

For Soboroff, the task is deeply personal.

Mayor Karen Bass has appointed Steve Soboroff as the Chief Recovery Officer to lead Los Angeles’ extensive rebuilding and recovery effort following the devastating fires that ravaged the region last week.

Soboroff, who raised his family in the Palisades, will spearhead the city’s strategy to restore homes, businesses, schools, parks, and critical infrastructure in affected areas. The appointment follows an Emergency Executive Order issued by Mayor Bass to accelerate the recovery process and prioritize the safe return of displaced residents.

“Our absolute priority is to return Angelenos to their homes and rebuild,” Mayor Bass said. “Steve knows our communities, understands how to activate City Hall, and has the leadership skills to unite public, private, and nonprofit resources. There is no one better equipped to guide this effort.”

“This work is about Angelenos’ collective hope for the future,” he said. “For some, it’s the hope to return to the community they love as soon as possible. For others, it’s surviving until they can rebuild. Our mission is to create a clear, practical, and achievable path forward for the Palisades and other affected neighborhoods.”

Soboroff’s immediate responsibilities include developing protocols to ensure residents can safely access and protect their properties, collaborating with city agencies such as LAFD, LAPD, and the Emergency Management Department. He will also implement the Mayor’s emergency executive order to expedite debris removal and streamline rebuilding approvals. Additionally, Soboroff will oversee the restoration of parks and libraries and create a comprehensive framework for sharing resources and best practices to address watershed restoration, infrastructure resilience, and long-term economic recovery.

Soboroff’s extensive experience in civic leadership includes major projects such as the development of Playa Vista and the Staples Center, the transportation of the Space Shuttle Endeavour, and his role as Senior Advisor to Mayor Richard Riordan during the Northridge Earthquake. His background also includes leadership roles as the President of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, the Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners, and as Chairman of the Weingart Foundation.

The announcement was made at a Bureau of Street Services yard serving Pacific Palisades and other nearby communities, emphasizing Soboroff’s close ties to the area. “The Palisades is my home,” he said. “I am committed to working tirelessly with the Mayor’s administration and all Angelenos to rebuild stronger, more resilient communities.”

in Hard, News
