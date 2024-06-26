Renowned L.A. Fashion Brand to Open New Spot at Palisades Village

The SoCal Chain Is Recognized for Bold, Statement-Making Designs

By Zach Armstrong

Covered over the storefront adjacent to the Palisades Village’s Anine Bing location, the logo of Los Angeles-based fashion brand Cult Gaia is displayed while signaling that an opening is imminent.

The SoCal chain is recognized for ‘statement-making’ designs. It offers a wide range of clothing, accessories, swimwear, sunglasses and shoes. It also sells an array of bags such as clutches, mini bags, tote bags, shoulder bags and crossbody bags. Options typically come at a pretty hefty price such as the “Tallulah Wristlet” coming in at nearly $500 and the landscaped-patterned “Bebe Dress” for nearly $1,500.

Its current collections, according to its website, include “Life Of The Party”, “Escape With Us”, and “Golden Hour.”

“We create items that are first, Objet d’Art and secondly, that have utility. Many of the bags we create stand on their own and have a very sculptural quality about them. Our design ethos is to make things stand out and turn heads.” as the brand states on its website. “Cult Gaia is inspired by nature and women. This is where the brand’s name comes from. Great brands are cult-like, uniting like-minded people in their aesthetic ideals. Gaia is the goddess of Mother Earth and the daughter of chaos, the most creative force there is.”

Cult Gaia was founded by Jasmin Hekmat in 2012 following graduation from the Fashion Institute of Technology, according to Fashion United UK. The brand launched into prominence in 2014 when Jasmin created the bamboo Ark bag which found itself across social media and carried by celebrities and influencers.

The Pacific Palisades spot will be one of many new openings for the L.A.-based label, with others debuting earlier this year and 2023 including in Miami, Melrose, CA, Soho, New York, The Hamptons, New York, and the French-speaking Caribbean island commonly known as St. Barths.



For more information about the brand, go to https://cultgaia.com/