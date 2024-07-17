Renowned L.A. Nursery Opens Fourth Location in Santa Monica

It Is a Transformation of an Abandoned Car Wash Into a Vibrant Garden Space

L.A.-based nursery Rolling Greens has opened its fourth location in Santa Monica, marking its first store on the West Side.

The new store, located at 2537 Lincoln Blvd., is a transformation of an abandoned car wash into a vibrant garden space, offering indoor and outdoor plants, gardening supplies, containers, signature arrangements, home goods, and gifts.

Its retail locations in Culver City, Beverly Grove, and Studio City are popular among interior designers, industry experts, and plant enthusiasts.

Founders and owners Laurie Resnick and Greg Salmeri were joined by Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock to cut a green velvet ribbon at the grand opening. “We are thrilled to bring Rolling Greens to Santa Monica and offer this beautiful community a unique space to connect with nature,” Resnick said.

The grand opening weekend on July 13 and 14 featured a celebration with the local community and small business vendors.

“We’ve always believed in celebrating the diverse neighborhoods of Los Angeles and bringing people together,” Salmeri said. “Our Santa Monica location is a testament to our commitment to the community and bringing beauty into people’s lives.”