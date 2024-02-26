Repaired Pacific Coast Highway Section Reopens After Nightly Closures

All lanes in both directions from Sycamore Canyon Rd. to Las Posas Rd. in Ventura County underwent closures

A six-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway has reopened this week, following the completion of repair work on the eroded roadway, according to a post by Patch.com.

Previously, all lanes of PCH in both directions from Sycamore Canyon Road to Las Posas Road in Ventura County underwent nightly closures at 6 p.m. The affected section, passing Point Mugu Beach and Thornhill Broome Beach, resumed regular operation at 7 a.m. or later each morning.

The restoration efforts included rebuilding rock slope protection and earth berms on the right southbound shoulder and lane, which eroded due to storm-related high surf at post miles 4.8 to 5.2 earlier this month, reported Patch.

A state inspector assessed the damage every morning to determine the reopening time, considering the potential changes in conditions overnight with reduced visibility.