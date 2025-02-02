Residents Urged to Safeguard Homes Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

With Storm Approaching, LA Residents Advised to Use Sandbags, Clear Drains, and Stay Prepared

Los Angeles County officials are preparing for significant rainfall expected to start Tuesday, February 4, according to County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and Public Works Director Mark Pestrella during a recent press conference.

Horvath emphasized the county’s proactive measures, which include clearing debris basins, reinforcing infrastructure, and providing residents with necessary resources to combat possible flooding and debris flows. “Los Angeles County has been working around the clock to prepare for this storm,” Horvath stated, highlighting the efforts of emergency teams in safeguarding communities.

Public Works has already cleared over 400 cubic yards of mud and debris from areas like Sunset Mesa. Infrastructure enhancements in burn-affected areas such as Palisades and Eaton involve deploying 679 feet of k-rail and over 1,500 sandbags to mitigate runoff and potential debris flows.

Todd Hall, a Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, described the upcoming weather pattern, noting a high likelihood of beneficial rain but also a 10-20% chance of more intense conditions leading to flash flooding or debris flows, particularly in burn scar areas. “Flash flooding from mud and debris flow can happen rapidly,” Hall warned, advising those in such areas to be prepared for quick evacuations or to shelter in place if necessary.

Residents are encouraged to clear drainage paths around their properties, use sandbags to direct runoff away from structures, avoid traveling in burn areas during rain events, and sign up for emergency alerts at ready.lacounty.gov. Resources for storm preparation include free sandbags available at various locations, with a notable site at the La Costa Post Office in Malibu. Flood risk assessments can be requested by calling 800-933-0930. For immediate storm-related issues, the LA County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center can be reached at 800-675-HELP (4357).

For real-time road closure updates, residents are directed to visit pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures/.