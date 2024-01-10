Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Set Today for New Palisades Pizzeria

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria

The old-school Italian-American eatery takes over the previous location of Roco

By Zach Armstrong

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jemma Pizzeria is set for Jan. 11 at Palisades Village at 5:30 p.m. 

The old-school Italian-American eatery takes over the previous location of Roco Pizza, launched by California Pizza Kitchen co-founder Rick Rosenfield. As previously reported, patrons can expect individual-sized pizzas crafted using the identical dough and sauce recipes perfected at Kalb’s recently launched Jemma restaurant in Hollywood. 

According to its website, Jemma’s menu includes an array of Italian delicacies such as its antipasti selections, salads and sandwiches. Its pizza options include Hapa ($25. pepperoni, roasted pineapple, jalapeño, fresno), The Daniele ($24. Cacio e pepe), Ospizza ($26. Calabrian chili, soppressata, market honey), CPJ ($27. Chicken, lambrusco bbq, red onion, cilantro, pineapple, fresno chili), Pepperoni ($23) and The Bianco ($24. Provolone dolce, pistachio, red onion, parmigiano).

