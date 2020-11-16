Robbery Victim Punched in Face

Pacific Paliasdes crime update

Submitted by LADP Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes a victim was punched in the face and robbed of a purse and multiple DUI arrested following collisions on the PCH.

Robbery

Pacific Coast Hwy/Temescal Canyon, 11/11/20 at 6 PM. The suspect (male black, 6’2″, shaved head) took victim’s purse and punched victim’s face. The suspect fled the area in a gold Mercedes.

Burglary

15000 Bestor, 11/11/20 at 8:45 PM. The suspects (#1 male white, 5’10” #2 male white, 5’8″) jimmied open a window to enter victim’s property but it was unknow at the time of the report.

300 Amalfi, btwn 11/10/20 at 5 PM and 11/11/20 at 7 AM. The suspect pried open a window to enter victim’s home and took guitars.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

15200 De Pauw, 11/14/20 at 10:02 AM. The suspects (#1 male white, 6′ 150 lb, 20 years, #2 male) entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse, keys, and iPhone. The suspects fled in a white SUV.

13100 Nimrod Pl, btwn 11/10/20 at 8 PM and 11/11/20 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took the vehicle registration and insurance cards.

16400 Sunset, btwn 11/12/20 at 8:30 PM and 11/13/20 7:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet.

1100 Monument, 11/13/20 at 12:30 AM. The suspect (female) entered victim’s vehicle and took a paddle tennis set.

Theft

15100 Sunset, 11/12/20 at 12 PM. The suspect purchased a drone from victim using counterfeit cash.

Copra Lane, 11/10/20 at 10 AM. The suspect tricked victim into wiring $8000 to Thailand to help “catch” the person trying to use victim’s Amazon account.

200 Amalfi, 11/11/20 btwn 12 AM and 8 AM. The suspect took chairs and a statue from victim’s yard.

800 Haverford, 11/10/20 at 12:36 PM. The suspect called victim and said that her Venmo account had been hacked. The suspect asked for victim’s account number and was able to take money from victim’s account.

DUI

Pacific Coast Hwy/Coastline, 11/9/20 at 7:40 AM. A 60 year old female was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Temescal Canyon, 11/11/20 at 8 PM. A 43 year old female was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.