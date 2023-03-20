Robert De Niro’s Iconic Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $21M

Oceanfront masterpiece boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a newly installed solar system with Tesla chargers

By Dolores Quintana

World famous acting legend Robert De Niro has listed his ultra-opulent Malibu estate on the beach for sale as reported by Dupont Registry. The home has made the news because of the expensive price tag on the beachside estate which has been listed at $21 million.

The mansion was designed by respected architect Ron Goldman and was featured in the Michael Mann classic Heat in which De Niro also starred. His home was the home of his character, master criminal Neil McCauley.

It is a four-bedroom and three-bathroom home with 3,502 square feet of living space that is part of the exclusive Malibu Cove Colony’s 24-hour gated community. The estate has entries for both stories, an entire roof that is made of skylights and a foyer that stretches out over the ocean itself. The space has a magnificent view of both the sunrise and sunset over the Pacific Ocean and features a new solar system and Tesla chargers on site.

The listing is held by C. Carolwood Real Estate.