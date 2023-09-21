Robert DeNiro’s Malibu Restaurant is Facing Multiple Sexual Harassment Lawsuits

The Dining Spot is Known for Being Popular Among Big Celebrities

By Zach Armstrong

Nobu Malibu, a luxurious Malibu dining spot known for being popular among big celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Travis Scott, is facing two sexual assault and harrassment lawsuits from former employees, as reported by LA Eater.

According to the outlet, a hostess filed a lawsuit alleging a former supervisor made inappropriate comments and touched the plaintiff while the restaurant provided little protection. The lawsuit describes Nobu as a hostile environment where hostesses are “encouraged to flirt with guests and brush off and ignore inappropriate interactions” and that female hostesses are encouraged to “endure harassment from customers, allowing predators, internal and external, to feel emboldened in abusing hostesses without reproach.” The addressed supervisor in the lawsuit, Marcus, allegedly targeted the plaintiff immediately and tried contacting her personal cell phone, LA Eater reported.

Days after the first lawsuit, a second was filed by a hostess with similar claims. In the filing, Marcus asked the plaintiff to see photos of her and made a comment about her “smooth legs.” After complaining to management over a patron “flirting with her, as he licked his lips, saying that she was beautiful while he leered at and complimented her legs.”, a female supervisor allegedly said she could care less, LA eater reported.

The Japanese sushi dining spot is owned by actor Robert DeNiro along with renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Known for its scenic ocean views, entertainment and culture news site TimeOut recently named Nobu Malibu as the most exquisite waterfront dining establishments across the world.