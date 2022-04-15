Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world.

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet

By Dolores Quintana

Have you ever wanted to collect art, but you didn’t feel knowledgeable enough about art to start? Robert Zymet, the founder of DeCarrera Fine Art or DCF Art Advisory as the company is known on Instagram, has a “mission of providing bespoke services ranging from buying and selling individual works and collections” and “providing Auction Liaison services”. Zymet will even work with financial advisors if needed. DeCarrera Fine Art can help those who are attempting to consign artworks, whether they are artists or collectors. Zymet will personally be responsible for handling all the logistics, placing the art in the auction that would bring the most benefit to the seller, getting the most desirable lot placements and geographic locations. His record-achieving services use seasonal timing and special promotions to afford the most advantageous sale for the sellers. 

If you are ready to enter the exciting world of art collecting, Robert Zymet has the connections that you want with cutting edge contemporary art galleries that could result in you having the best access to the hottest new artists in the game today before the general public even sees their work. 

Zymet’s connections with collectors and investors worldwide can enhance your sale should you decide to go on the more traditional sales route to sell your fine art. His extensive experience with working with financial advisories throughout his career will benefit your desired sales. 

You might believe that anyone can have access to all the knowledge in the world through the Internet. Zymet knows that not everything is on the Internet and his decades of experience in the art world can show you that the world of art is in so many places that are offline. Art is his passion, so he will do the best that he can for his clients and always go the extra mile. 

From Impressionism to Comic Art to Expressionism to Abstract Art to Pop Art and all of the contemporary art movements of the 20th and 21st centuries, Robert is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. 

Zymet’s strong presence on social media via his Instagram account @dcfadvisory and his keen eye for quality work continues to grow and evolve with the times. You can contact him at www.decarrerafineart.com or DM him on Instagram.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

The poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed that more than half of California residents had concerns about...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Call For Sweeping Reform

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles a warning that progress to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Musician Has Left Laurel Canyon For The Pedigreed Palisades

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Drummer and co-founder of rock band Muse, Dominic Howard, has left the Laurel Canyon enclave for the...
News

Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...

P-102, a six-week old mountain lion kitten, was found with three different types of anticoagulant rodenticide (AR) compounds in her liver. Photo: National Park Service
News

Orphan Mountain Lion Kittens Found Last Year Test Positive for Rodenticide Poisoning, Feline Panleukopenia

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

A necropsy report shows that two kittens, P-100 and P-102, discovered last November in a Thousand Oaks office complex as...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Field crew workers from seasons past working in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS / Lacey Cunningham.
News, Upbeat Beat

Get Paid $17 an Hour to Work in the Santa Monica Mountains for National Parks Service

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

NPS looking for field crew members for 2022 season The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking for field crew members...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...

Paul Revere Charter Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, Education, News

Thieves Steal Apple TVs From Paul Revere Middle School

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Suspects remain at large in connection to April 2 incident  By Sam Catanzaro  Paul Revere Middle School suffered a burglary...
News, Video

Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley: Palisades Today – April 11th, 2022

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley* LA County...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...
News, Real Estate

Secret Service Pays $30K Monthly to Live Near Hunter Biden in Malibu

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Hunter Biden’s Secret Service security detail pays over $30,000 a month to live near the President’s son...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Courts, Crime, News

Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges in Connection to DWP Billing Debacle

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

Thomas Peters has admitted role in an $800K scheme to keep the city’s handling of the DWP lawsuit from being...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR