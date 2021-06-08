Robot Delivery, Will Rogers Beach Shelter, More on PPCC Agenda

A delivery robot in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Pacific Palisades Community Council set for June 10 meeting

By Sam Catanzaro

At their meeting this week, the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will discuss robot delivery service in Los Angeles and an update on the Will Rogers beach parking lot homeless shelter proposal, among other topics.

The meeting will take June 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (see details below).

Towards the beginning of the meeting, the the PPCC will have an update from CD 11 Transportation Deputy Eric Bruins on the status a program that would allow for personal delivery devices (PPDs) within the City of Los Angeles. In a letter to officials, embedded below, the PPCC is requesting that there should be an opt-in or opt-out provision to any potential PPD program.

Later in the meeting, the PPCC will provide an update on Councilmember Mike Bonin’s proposal to study bringing a temporary homeless shelter to the Will Rogers State Beach parking lot.

“We will provide an update on the the CAO’s “feasibility study” and the status of PPCC’s opposition & legal representation,” the PPCC said.

At its previous, the PPCC passed a motion giving authorization to its Executive Committee to begin fundraising and to retain counsel regarding PPCC’s opposition to the proposal. 

Towards the end of the meeting June 10, the PPCC Board will elect its officers for the coming 2021-2022 term.

Full agenda HERE.

Zoom Meeting Info
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/9146619026
Meeting ID: 914-661-9026
Audio Only/Dial-In:
1-669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 914-661-9026

