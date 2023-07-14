Rosanna Arquette Crashes in Busy Malibu Shopping Area

The Actress Was Taken to a Nearby Hospital

According to a report from Globe Echo, Rosanna Arquette was observed driving through Point Dume Village in Malibu, California on Tuesday, as stated by the local sheriff’s department.

It was verified that the 63-year-old actress was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure. Malibu/Lost Hill’s sheriffs Deputy Navarro commented that it seemed she may have lost control of her vehicle. Despite the incident, Arquette did not appear to sustain any injuries while driving through the Malibu shopping center on Tuesday.

At the time of reporting, Arquette’s representatives had not provided an immediate response.