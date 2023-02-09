Rosti Brentwood Officially Opens

Restaurant now open for takeout and delivery at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen in Brentwood, located at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard, is officially open. It made the announcement via a post on its Instagram page.

The post says, “HELLO, BRENTWOOD! #RostiBrentwood is now OPEN for Takeout & Delivery! Order Online NOW – LINK IN BIO!” You can order those tasty Tuscan dishes here. They are open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. At Rosti, their happy hour is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The restaurant serves many classic Italian dishes but has a large selection of 20 salads, 16 panini sandwiches, 21 pizzas, 13 entrees, 25 pasta dishes and five calzones. Within many of the categories, Rosti has a “Build your own” option that will please picky eaters. They also have a hefty selection of classic Italian desserts. Patrons who love Rosti and would like to recreate the food while cooking at home can pick up homemade dressings and sauces to go.