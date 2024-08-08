Sabrina Carpenter Launches New “Short n’ Sweet” Smoothie at Erewhon

Limited-Time Drink Blends Tropical Flavors With Premium Ingredients

Erewhon, the upscale grocery chain known for its celebrity-endorsed products, has announced its latest collaboration with singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter. The partnership has resulted in a new addition to their menu, the “Short n’ Sweet Smoothie,” which is now available for a limited time. The name of the smoothie is also the name of the singer’s upcoming album, due on August 23, with songs like Espresso and Please Please Please.

Priced at $23, the smoothie features a tropical fruit base complemented by MALK Organic Vanilla Oat Milk and a variety of premium, clean ingredients. Notably, it includes KOS Organic Blue Spirulina Powder, giving the drink its distinctive rich blue color.

The smoothie combines several organic and health-focused ingredients:

MALK Organic Vanilla Oat Milk

Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water

Agent Nateur Holi(mane)

KOS Organic Blue Spirulina Powder

Nate’s Organic Honey

Mango

Pineapple

Tocos

Vanilla Collagen

Dates

Coconut Cream

Strawberries (for garnish)

This collaboration marks another entry in Erewhon’s series of celebrity smoothie creations, which have included past partnerships with stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, Sophia Richie Grange, and Bella Hadid.

Sabrina Carpenter, known for her music career and roles in films and television, expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that the ingredients reflect her love for health-conscious yet flavorful options. The “Short n’ Sweet Smoothie” is available at Erewhon locations for the next month.