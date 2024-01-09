Sailboat Washes Up on Playa del Rey Beach

The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern

By Zach Armstrong

A video posted on Citizen App, as also previously reported by Fox 11, showed a sailboat washed ashore on a Playa del Rey beach earlier this week.

In the video, the empty white ship is seen turned on its side with its sail directed inland. The words “Holy Ghost” are written on its stern.

When reached for comment, Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division did not have knowledge of the matter. The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to inquiry.