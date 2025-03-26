Saint Monica Prep Welcomes New President

She has served as principal of Seattle Preparatory School since 2016, brings extensive experience in Catholic education

Saint Monica Preparatory has appointed Dr. Erin Luby as its next president, effective July 1, 2025, following a nationwide search, the school announced.

Dr. Luby, who has served as principal of Seattle Preparatory School since 2016, brings extensive experience in Catholic education. Before her tenure in Seattle, she held leadership roles at St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago and has been involved in leadership development through the University of Notre Dame’s Remick Leadership Program. She has also served on the Jesuit Schools Network Board since 2021.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the next President of Saint Monica Preparatory,” Luby said. “I am inspired by the vibrant energy of this community and look forward to building upon the school’s nearly 100-year legacy.”

Luby holds a Doctor of Education in Administration and Supervision from Loyola University and degrees from the University of Notre Dame.

In her new role, she is expected to focus on academic excellence, faith formation, and institutional growth, according to school officials. The Saint Monica Preparatory Board and Msgr. Lloyd Torgerson expressed confidence in her leadership, citing her background in strategic planning, institutional advancement, and student-centered education.