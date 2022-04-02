Sam Yam, Founder of Patreon, Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion

Rendering: Huntington Estate Properties.

Ramtin Ray Nosrati-mansion sold for $14 million

By Dolores Quintana

Sam Yam, owner of the membership website Patreon, has purchased an estate in the Pacific Palisades for $14 million as reported by The Palisadian Post and Dirt.com

The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati is responsible for the build. 

Dirt.com notes “Astute real estate watchers may recall it was Nosrati who last year sold a wild Brentwood mega-compound for $44 million to hedge fund mogul-turned-crypto investor Jeffrey Feinberg,” according to Dirt. “That place came complete with all the billionaire necessities—a beauty salon, two swimming pools, a rooftop ‘cannabis garden’ and a movie theater with a fiber optic ceiling.” as quoted by the Palisadian Post. 

Yam’s new estate has glass walls that give the resident ocean views no matter what room they are in. This home has its own climate controlled wine cellar, gym and movie theater. The living room area has an open space plan with fleetwood glass doors, a “floating” staircase, and high ceilings. Outside of the living room, there is a terrace that has a beautiful ocean view. 

One of the most interesting highlights of the kitchen area is the walk in refrigerator. Dirt.com says that “The kitchen is open to both sumptuous living areas and an outdoor terrace overlooking the aqua sea.” 

Every one of the six bedrooms in the house has an ensuite bathroom. The master bedroom comes with a linear fireplace and a glass wall that opens out to the patio and the master bathroom has two sinks, steam room and a huge tub. According to Dirt.com, the walk in closet “is really a boutique store unto itself”. 

In the backyard, the “negative edge” swimming pool has its own waterfall and there are areas for dining with a firepit with a nearby exercise machine. 

Yam pre-purchased the estate based on the renderings from the developer’s design team that were part of the listing. The listing agents were Sally Forster Jones and Shauna Walters, the buyer was represented by Revel Real Estate agents Ben Bacal and Yoori Park. 

Sam Yam is the president and co-founder of Patreon which was founded in 2013. Patreon is a website that assists content creators in earning a monthly income from subscribers to their content.

